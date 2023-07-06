QUAD CITIES (WCIA) — The only annual PGA Tour stop in Illinois, The John Deere Classic, tees off Thursday in the Quad Cities and with it, the PGA Tour debut for recent Illinois grad Tommy Kuhl. The Morton native has played three PGA Tour Canada events since turning pro, but none on the big tour yet, until today.

If Tommy Kuhl was nervous on the first tee in his PGA Tour debut, the former Illini certainly didn’t show it. Kuhl lived up to his name striping a drive down the first fairway and making birdie on his first two holes at TPC Deere Run.

“They called my name and I don’t know, it was just like a peace, calm, like I was ready to go,” Kuhl said. “I knew I was prepared.”

Kuhl went out in one-under 34 before a second nine. The Morton native will have work to do Friday to make the cut but getting that first round behind him is a big check mark moving forward.

“It feels good to get my feet wet this first round and I know I can compete with these guys, it’s just going out and doing it and staying patient,” Kuhl said.

From the rookie to the PGA champion in Nick Hardy. It’s been a life changing year after winning his first professional tournament in April at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Now the Northbrook native is in contention here in the Quad Cities.

“I played really well today, I feel like I’ve been playing a lot of good golf lately and I feel like I’m in a good spot for the weekend,” Nick Hardy said.

Hardy carded six birdies on his way to an opening round 67. He has six top 25 finishes on tour already this season, but more importantly has status for the next two years, a big weight off his shoulders moving forward.

“There is a comfort factor for sure and I just know I can play the long game now,” Hardy said. “I know the type of player I can be and I just want to make my strides to get there.”

That journey continues Friday, both Hardy and Kuhl get early tee times in round two as they try to make the weekend here at the JDC.

This is just the eighth event of the year for D.A. Points and the first since May. The 46-year old is doing his best to keep some status on the PGA Tour, he’s made one cut this year, but not playing competitive golf consistently is tough. Points has won three times on tour, but not since the 2016-17 season. After an opening Round One under 70, Points says he’s feeling good about his game and the chance to make the weekend, something that means a little more now than it used to.

“Miraculous,” Points said. “I hit it really bad the first nine and just managed it really well, putted nicely and then the back nine, I hit it way, way better. Hit way more fairways, had a lot more birdie opportunities. You know I still work hard, I still love it, still know that I have game and can play so whenever I get in, I know I’m ready to go. I mean I was always a guy that played three-four weeks in a row and a lot of times that’s how I built up my momentum and feels and to try to do it all at home and just show up and not play real competitive, I’ll play in some games around town in Orlando but it’s not the same.”