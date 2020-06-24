Former Illini signs with new school

WCIA — Former Illinois basketball player Tevian Jones has a new home. The 6-foot-7 wing officially transferred to Southern Utah on Wednesday, the school announced. The Thunderbirds play in the Big Sky Conference and went 17-15 last season.
Jones played in 37 games in two seasons for the Illini, hindered by two suspensions that kept him off the court for 16 games total. The Arizona native averaged less a point per game as a sophomore, appearing in 13 games, before announcing he was leaving the program.