Former Illini ruled immediately eligible at Syracuse

WCIA — Former Illini basketball standout Alan Griffin won’t have to sit out this season after transferring to Syracuse. The New York native was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA on Tuesday, meeting the transfer of residence requirement, per a release from the school.

“I’m very relieved to have that taken care of,” Griffin said in a release, referencing the completion of the NCAA waiver process. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to since I came to Syracuse.”

Griffin will have two years to play for the Orange, after playing two seasons with the Illini. He averaged 8.9 points and 4.5 rebounds in 28 games as a sophomore. He made 47 3-pointers and his 3-point percentage (41 percent) was the best mark for Illinois.