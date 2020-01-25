Former Illini Robert Archibald passes away

WCIA — Former Illini basketball standout Robert Archibald has passed at just 39 years old. U of I sports information director Kent Brown confirmed the news Friday afternoon but no other information is available at this time.
The 6-foot-11 Scottish forward played from 1998-2002, helping Illinois win back-to-back Big Ten championships. Archibald was drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies and played for four different teams, before taking his career to the international stage. He suited up in the 2012 Olympic Games for Great Britain, finishing 9th.