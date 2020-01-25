Former Illini Robert Archibald passes away

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCIA) -- The first place Illinois basketball team hits the road for its second straight game visiting Michigan Saturday morning at 11 a.m. on Fox Sports One. The Illini (14-5, 6-2 B1G) moved into a tie atop the Big Ten with Michigan State after the Spartans lost at Indiana Thursday night. A win against the Wolverines (11-7, 2-5) would move the Illini into solo first place in the league.

"We always want to be the best at everything we do, being the best in the Big Ten is definitely one of those goals we try to accomplish," Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn said. "We're still hunting, and we're trying to get to the top. There's always more to be done."

"What we experienced last year, I feel like that helped us a lot to figure out ways to win on the road," Illinois sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. "Now we're coming out on top on a couple of possessions, so that's definitely an experience thing."