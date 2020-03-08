Former Illini ready for Pro Day, Corbin out to prove his speed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight to twelve former Illinois football players will take part in Pro Day on Monday, with most NFL teams set to be represented.

Since the season ended, Reggie Corbin has been in Miami training for this day. He ran for more than 1,500 yard in his final two season, with 16 touchdowns. His focus for Monday is speed, proving that he’s ready to take on NFL defenses.

“Every single thing, but showing them how fast I really am and then me catching. Everything else is just kind of a plus, you know? I’m used to that,” Corbin said. “Coach Rod used to tell me I was slow so it’s just motivation. I’m ready to just go out there and prove everybody that doesn’t think I’m fast, just prove them wrong and then everybody that thinks I’m fast, just prove them right.”

Pro Day is Monday morning at Irwin Indoor Facility.