Former Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen lands at Illinois State

WCIA — Former Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen has a new job and it’s just up the road from Champaign. Petersen was named Illinois State’s new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach on Tuesday, just 11 days after he was fired from his OC position with the Illini.

Help us welcome Coach Tony Petersen (@TonyPetersen17) to the staff as our new offensive coordinator! 🔴⚪️



📰: https://t.co/5QgSIeY6VJ pic.twitter.com/DRGPg3wGbR — Illinois State Redbird Football (@RedbirdFB) January 18, 2022

“I’m excited to join the staff here at Illinois State and work with Coach Spack and the rest of our talented coaches, staff and student-athletes,” Petersen said in a statement. “I played and at coached at the FCS level when I was at Marshall and had some of the best experiences of my career. I love being in the playoffs and having the opportunity to win a National Championship each year, and Illinois State has proven to be one of those teams that can make long runs in the playoffs and compete for titles each season in one of the best leagues in the country.”

“I’ve known Tony for a while from his time working at Minnesota while I was a Purdue and he brings a wealth of experience to our offensive staff,” Illinois State head coach Brock Spack said in a statement. “He has done it all, as a national-championship winning coach in the FCS and at various levels of college football. I think those experiences will aid him in mentoring our players and staff as we move forward and look to get back to the playoffs and competing for championships.”

Petersen came to Champaign from Appalachian State, where he served in the same position with the Mountaineers. Under Petersen, Illinois had the 11th ranked scoring offense in the Big Ten last season, averaging 20.2 points per game. That was largely fueled by a rushing attack that finished middle of the pack in seventh in the conference. The Illini passing offense ranked last in the league, putting up just 156.2 passing yards per game, 121st in the country out of 130 FBS schools.