WCIA -- The IHSA announced more changes to its Phase 4 Return to Play Guidelines on Wednesday night, in an email sent to school administrators by IHSA executive director Craig Anderson. The note outlined three changes, including coaches no longer needing to wear a mask outdoors, if they're practicing social distancing. The adjusted protocols come just one day after the IHSA announced it is deferring all decision making on Return to Play Guidelines to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois State Board of Education and Governor's office.

In addition to coaches no longer needing to wear masks, Anderson also clarified that swimmers do not need to wear a mask in the pool. Using sleds, bags, or hand shields are also permitted to help prevent person-to-person contact.