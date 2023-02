FISHER (WCIA) — Former Illinois football player Matt Sinclair is the Fisher football coach, the school announced on Tuesday. Sinclair takes over for Carrick MacDonald, who left after one season to become head coach at Hoopeston Area. The Bunnies did not field a varsity team last season, electing to play a junior varsity only schedule due to low turnout but Fisher athletic director Cody Diskin told WCIA 3 Tuesday the plan is to once again have a varsity team this fall.