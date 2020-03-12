Former Illini Malik Turner returns to campus

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Malik Turner is living his dream.

The former Illini receiver just wrapped up his second season playing for the Seattle Seahawks. After going undrafted, the Springfield native and Sacred Heart-Griffin grad found his place and hasn’t looked back, even catching his first touchdown pass this season.

“It’s very humbling,” Turner said. Very humbling every day to have this opportunity to do what I love but I just have to keep working and so later down the road everything will be set in my family so I’m just staying humble and keep working.”

Turner watched the Illinois men’s basketball team beat Iowa on Sunday night, then attended the football team’s pro day Monday.