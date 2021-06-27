Former Illini Kendziera, Diab heading to Olympics with Team USA

WCIA — Two more former Illini athletes are heading to Tokyo for the Olympics. David Kendziera qualified for Team USA in the 400m hurdles over the weekend at the U.S. Trials in Eugene, Oregon. The 2018 Illinois grad ran a personal best time of 43.38 in the event to finish third.

Alex Diab qualified for Team USA as an alternate over the weekend at the U.S. Trials in St. Louis, Missouri. The 2019 Illinois grad was vying for one coveted spot as an event specialist on the national team. Four spots go to all-around athletes, only one other guy is picked in a discipline. Diab performed two routines in the still rings, posting scores of 14.5 and 14.9.

“I would have liked to have made the team but it’s not up to me, all I can do is the best routines I can and that’s what I did so I’m happy with my performance,” Diab said. “A little disappointed in how it turned out but nothing I can do about that, it’s out of my control.”

The men’s gymnastics competition in Tokyo runs July 24-August 3rd. The track and field portion of the Olympics runs July 30-August 8.