Former Illini Kendrick Nunn taking advantage of shot in NBA

PHOENIX, AZ. (WCIA) — All Kendrick Nunn wanted was a shot in the NBA and the former Illini basketball player is taking advantage of his opportunity. Nunn is averaging 17.4 points per game with the Miami Heat this season as a rookie, his 112 total points through his first five games is the most for an undrafted NBA rookie in league history.

“Someone is just definitely giving me a chance, just giving me the opportunity and I’m taking full advantage of it,” Nunn said.

The Chicago native played his final season of college basketball at Oakland, where he averaged 25.9 points per game, and was named the Horizon Conference Player of the Year. Nunn was kicked off the team at Illinois after facing two counts of domestic battery. He took a plea deal, admitting he hit a woman, and the charges were lowered to one count of simple battery. After playing in the G League last year, he shined in Summer League, earning a spot on the Heat roster.

“It’s been great,” Nunn said. “I’ve put in a lot of work coming up to this month and entering the season. I’ve definitely earned it. I’m a lot more comfortable,” said Nunn. “The game is slowed down, the pace of the game is much easier. I can make reads and things like that so I’m very comfortable out there on the floor.”