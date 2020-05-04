Former Illini Jeffrey Jordan talks “The Last Dance”

(WCIA) — With no live sports on television at the moment, ESPN moved up their scheduled release of their docuseries “The Last Dance”. It chronicles the final season Michael Jordan spent with the Bulls. MJ’s son started his college career with the Illini.

Jordan spent a lot of time in Champaign/Urbana between 2007 and 2010. His oldest son, Jeffrey, was a member of the Illinois basketball team. After joining the team as a walk-on in 2007, he earned his scholarship during the 2009 season. He transferred from Illinois to UCF after the 2010 season to play with his brother, Marcus.

Jeffrey says watching “The Last Dance’ is bringing back some serious memories.

“Definitely nostalgic and emotional. Definitely just positive vibes in thinking about those old times and what it was like growing up,” Jordan said. “Probably half of it is moments and things that you remember and the other half of it is new stories, new perspectives that are really cool and they kind of inform you about yourself a little bit and what it was like going through that time but overall it’s been awesome.”

You can watch Jordan’s full interview with WGN’s Jarrett Payton, in the video below.