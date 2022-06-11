CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois grad transfer Jacob Grandison committed to Duke. He tweeted the announcement saying, “Sometimes all you need is the opportunity.”

After the season, Grandison originally announced to go to the NBA draft, then pulled out. The grad student came to the university when he was a junior, playing for two years. The 6’6″ 24- year old has one year of eligibility remaining.

Even with a shoulder injury last season, Grandison played in 30 games, starting 23 of them. He was fourth for the Illini in both scoring at 9.6 points per game and rebounding at 3.8 rebounds per game.