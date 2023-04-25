CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — With the NFL draft around the corner, former Illini Isaac Darkangelo is hoping to make his dreams a reality. The linebacker showcased his talents at Illinois pro day, saying he has spoken to a couple teams.

The All Big Ten honorable mention played in all 13 games with two starts at linebacker for Illinois, leading Illinois in tackles. Darkangelo said he’s been using this time to show teams why they should pick him.

“This was a cool opportunity because obviously as a little kid this is all you dream about, just getting the opportunity to showcase yourself to this many scouts is pretty cool,” Darkangelo said. “This is the best time of our lives. We always joke around with Tommy and Syd and them, I’m like, we have no priorities, right, we’re just pursuing a dream right now so it’s great. We have no worries or anything, but it is stressful for sure because you don’t know what’s going to happen and you can obviously just put your best foot forward and hope for the best.”

