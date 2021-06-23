Former Illini golfers to represent Belgium at Olympic Games

(WCIA) — Two former Illini golfers are set to represent their home country at the 2021 Summer Olympics. Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry will represent Belgium in Tokyo this summer.

This marks Pieters’ second appearance at the games, after finishing fourth in Rio back in 2016. For Detry this will be his first time competing at the Olympics. Back in February 2020, Detry was asked about what it would mean to him to compete on the world’s biggest stage.

“”Just a dream come true if I could come back here with a medal,” said Detry. “That’d be absolutely amazing and I think every athlete in every single sport, that’s something that they look forward to definitely. Being able to represent the U of I in the Olympics is even more special and I hope everybody here would be proud of that.”

Golf runs July 30th through August 8th for both the men and women’s event.

Since their time at Illinois, Pieters and Detry have both been playing professionally. Pieters has four wins on the European Tour. Detry also plays on the European Tour, but is looking for his first win. At Illinois, Detry was played from 2012-16 and was a two-time All-American, and the 205 Big Ten Golfer of the year. Pieters played from 2010-2013 and was named an honorable mention All-American his final season.