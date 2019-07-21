Former Illini coach, Mike Locksley, takes over at Maryland

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — After three seasons at Alabama, former Illinois assistant Mike Locksley is getting another shot as a head coach. This time at his dream job, Maryland.

Locksley spent the 2005-2008 seasons with Illinois as an assistant under Ron Zook. He left the Illini to take his first head coaching job at New Mexico. Locksley only lasted three seasons with the Lobos. Starting in 2016 Locksley was a part of Alabama’s coaching staff, the last two seasons taking over offensive coordinator duties.

“I think each one of my experiences have given me an opportunity to learn, grow and move forward as a head coach but if I learned anything from Coach Saban it’s consistency in your messaging,” Locksley said. “I’m gonna take all the clues I learned at Alabama, implement them, and if we can focus on learning and having those types of habits and behaviors I see Maryland being able to reach the success that we all want.”

Illinois and Maryland do not play each other this season.