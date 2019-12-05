Former Illini Chase McLaughlin to Colts

(WCIA) — After being waived by the San Francisco 49ers, former Illini kicker chase McLaughlin has been picked up by the Indianapolis Colts.

In seven games with both the 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers this season, McLaughlin converted 13 of his 17 field-goal attempts. At Illinois, McLaughlin was named the 2018 Big Ten Kicker of the year, where he finished his career ranked No. 1 in 50-plus yard field goals.

McLaughlin started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Buffalo Bills.

