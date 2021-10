WCIA — Former Illinois men’s basketball Dick Nagy died early Wednesday morning. He was 78.

Dick Nagy was the foundation of so many outstanding Illini teams and a rock for Coach Henson. Thinking of his family and friends today as we mourn his loss. pic.twitter.com/5c1pe1V9Ms — Brad Underwood (@CoachUnderwood) October 6, 2021

Multiple people have taken to social media to remember the Illini assistant. Nagy was on Lou Henson’s staff for 17 seasons, including the 1989 Flyin’ Illini. Nagy went on to also coach at Illinois-Chicago under former fellow assistant Jimmy Collins. He also joined the Flames radio team after his coaching days.