Former girlfriend accuses Illini football player of abuse, Illinois responds

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Hana Inman-Grabow is speaking out against Illinois defensive lineman Lere Oladipo, the University of Illinois and the athletic department. The former Illinois football student assistant posted several graphic pictures on Twitter Wednesday, claiming Oladipo abused her on several occasions.

Twitter isn’t a place for personal issues, but it is a great political platform. Due to the great injustices done by @Illinois_Alma @IlliniAthletics regarding Lere Oladipo and the safety of women on their campus. — Hana (@HanaRenee13) October 30, 2019

Inman-Grabow started a Twitter thread about noon on Wednesday, writing more than a dozen posts, claiming Oladipo beat, choked and dragged her to his car last year.

Oladipo was arrested and charged with three counts of domestic battery on Oct. 28, 2018 and was suspended from the team. The charges were dropped in December and Oladipo was reinstated to the Illini in January. Inman-Grabow said in a post on Wednesday, that she was the reason the charges were dropped: “I went to court & got the charges dropped for him as he swore this was a wake up call to change.”

He had showed up after his game and punched me the whole way he dragged me to his car, forced me in the car & continued to hit me in the face / choke me. I went to court & got the charges dropped for him as he swore this was a wake up call to change. — Hana (@HanaRenee13) October 30, 2019

Oladipo played in the first two games of this season, before head coach Lovie Smith announced he was indefinitely suspended for a violation of team rules. A team spokesperson said the second suspension is related to the first one, after ‘new info came to light.’

The University of Illinois released a statement Wednesday in response to Inman-Grabow’s posts:

“We are aware of accusations involving football student-athlete Lere Oladipo. Lere has been and remains suspended from all team activities, pending final resolution of his case within the University’s student discipline process. The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics takes allegations such as these very seriously. DIA has comprehensive policies and procedures that provide for immediate suspension and independent review of potential major offenses. By design, no member of DIA’s staff has a role in any investigation or review of such matters. The University has an investigatory and disciplinary process for all students and, per its policy, DIA will use the University’s findings of fact to make a final determination regarding Lere’s status as a student-athlete. DIA is committed to creating an environment based on family, respect, and civility and is working diligently to be a leader on this campus and across college athletics in this important area.”

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz told WCIA 3 on Wednesday that it’s not unusual for a victim to come forward at a later date. She added the State’s Attorney’s office can file new charges in a case like this, if the evidence supports it. Rietz said victims have 18 months after the original charges to come forward in a misdemeanor case and three years after a felony charge.