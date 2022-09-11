CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois has begun their season 0-2, losing to Chattanooga and Northern Illinois, but they have been competing better than last year.

It’s a new look to the EIU program under new head coach Chris Wilkerson. Former EIU coach Mike Shanahan believes the new coach is taking the program in the right direction.

“I actually talked to the football team for a little bit and you can tell the energy that he has and what a class guy he is and what a great job he will do for the football program, Shanahan said. “As we all know, that first year is a little tough, but that’s where you start and takes a while to build it up the right way. And that’s what we’re hoping to do today, is raise some money for the athletic program and help them any way we can.”

The Panthers play Saturday at Illinois State.