Former EIU coach Dino Babers weighs in on Jimmy Garoppolo

SYRACUSE, NY. (WCIA) — It didn’t take long for former Eastern Illinois football coach Dino Babers to figure out he had something special in Jimmy Garoppolo. The current Syracuse coach fondly remembers the first time seeing the Rolling Meadows native.

“We’re out at the first day of spring ball and Jimmy throws five passes and my face lights up and everybody asked what I was smiling about and I just said, ‘This kid shouldn’t be here,'” Babers said this week. “I had not seen anything like that and I had just left RGIII (Robert Griffin III) who had just won the Heisman and I’m at a 1AA school and I knew he was special after five passes. He was either the best or second best quarterback I had ever been around in 34 years of coaching so I knew right then that he was different.”