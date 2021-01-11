Former Eastern Illinois quarterback Tony Romo named to CFB Hall of Fame

(WCIA) — Former EIU quarterback Tony Romo is getting a spot in the College Football Hall of Game. It was announced on Monday that Romo will be one of the inductees to the 2021 CFB Hall of Fame Class.

Romo won the 2002 Walter Payton Award, and is the first Panther’s player to be selected to the Hall of Fame. The All-American set conference and school records, with 34 touchdown passes in a single season, and 85 in his career. It remained unbroken for more than a decade, before Jimmy Garoppolo set the new record.

Couldn’t be more excited to announce former EIU FB alum @tonyromo has been officially inducted in to the CFB hall of fame!



What a great tradition and legacy to leave behind! @NFFNetwork @cfbhall #QBU #CFBHOF #ShouldersOfGiants pic.twitter.com/uZaZImyFLD — EIU Football (@EIUPantherFB) January 11, 2021

As one of the best players to come through the program, Romo had his jersey retired and was inducted into the EIU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009. Romo spent three seasons at Eastern Illinois, and went undrafted in 2003. He he spent 14 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, and was a four-time Pro-Bowl selection. He’s now a lead part of the NFL broadcasting team, joining Jim Nantz on Sundays.

Here is the full list of 2021 Hall of Fame Nominees:

Harris Barton – OT, North Carolina (1983-86)

David Fulcher – DB, Arizona State (1983-85)

Dan Morgan – LB, Miami [FL] (1997-2000)

Carson Palmer – QB, Southern California (1998-2002)

Tony Romo – QB, Eastern Illinois (1999-2002)

Kenneth Sims – DT, Texas (1978-81)

C.J. Spiller – RB/KR, Clemson (2006-09)

Darren Sproles – RB, Kansas State (2001-04)

Aaron Taylor – OT, Notre Dame (1990-93)

Andre Tippett – DE, Iowa (1979-81)

Al Wilson – LB, Tennessee (1995-98)

COACHES: