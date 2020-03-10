Former Danville standout heading to NCAA Tournament

(WCIA) — Former Danville standout Sean Houpt will be heading to the NCAA tournament with Bradley University. On Sunday night, the Braves clinched an automatic bid to the tournament after winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a 80-66 win over Valparaiso.

“It’s been a great experience just being able to be a part of a special group like this, and I’m just staying ready whenever my time comes,” says Houpt. “However I can help the team, it’s just great to be a part of something special like this.”

At Danville, Houpt set the school records for 3-pointers in a season and most career wins by a starter. As a senior, he averaged 17.5 points and six rebounds per game. The freshman guard has played in 14 games with the Braves this season, scoring 15 points in the regular season.

This will be the Braves’ second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and their 10th appearance as a program.