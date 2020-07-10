Former Danville standout Chuckie Robinson chasing big league dreams

WCIA — Former Danville baseball standout Chuckie Robinson is chasing his big league dreams. After spending three years at Southern Miss, Robinson has played for four different minor league teams. The catcher finished last summer with the Astros Double-A team, and had hopes of making it to Triple-A this summer. Robinson chats 1-on-1 with WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns.

BRET BEHERNS:

“How tough was it to hear your season was over before it even started with minor league baseball canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19?”

CHUCKIE ROBINSON:

“I think I’ve been playing baseball every year, every summer at least, since I was like four years old, so it’s definitely weird. I guess to make it kind of a positive, it’s good for my mind and body to get a rest but I definitely want to be on the field right now.”

BRET BEHERNS:

“How tough is that mindset going to be? Just the unknowns, Chuckie, you don’t know when you’re going to play again right?”

CHUCKIE ROBINSON:

“Yeah you know, this COVID has kind of got out of hand, it’s just getting worse an worse. You know I’m just trying to control the things I can control and I can get better, so I’m going to try and do that. I have a job, you know what I’m saying, so I’m going to do everything I can to make it to the big leagues. Nothing has changed on my end.”

BRET BEHERNS:

“How confident are you in that progress and what you’ve been able to show to the organization?”

CHUCKIE ROBINSON:

“I’m super confident to be honest. Now I’m getting older and I’m seeing guys make their big league debuts, I can turn on my TV or see on my phone, guys that I played against two years ago. Or guys that I played against last year and he’s in the big leagues. I know that I belong there, and I know I have the work ethic. I just have to clean up a few things and I know that I belong in the bigs, so I have utmost confidence in myself.”

BRET BEHERNS:

“What do you remember most about Danville? I know it’s been awhile since you’ve been back for an extended period of time but I know the family is still there, so what memories do you still have?”

CHUCKIE ROBINSON:

“Playing for the Vikings was so much fun. I mean some of my best friends were on that team and playing at DHS was one of the best times of my whole life.”