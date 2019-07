WCIA — Former Centennial track and field standout Luke Vaughn is getting a chance to compete with Team USA. The Memphis grad finished fourth in the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships last week with a throw of 61.78m, landing him a spot wearing the Red, White and Blue for a meet against Europe in September.

Vaughn won the 2018 NCAA men’s discus final. He’ll compete September 9-10 at Dinamo Stadium in Minsk, Belarus. To watch the story we did on Luke last year, click below: