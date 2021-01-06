Former Arkansas, ECU running back Chase Hayden commits to Illinois, reunites with Bielema

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Chase Hayden will spend his final two seasons of college football playing for the head coach who recruited him out of high school. Hayden committed to Illinois on Wednesday night, reuniting the 5-foot-10, 210 pound running back with new Illini head coach Bret Bielema. He recruited Hayden to Arkansas, where the Memphis native played one year for the Razorbacks under Bielema before he was fired.

Blessed to be able to finish my last two years at the University of Illinois. Thank you @BretBielema for the opportunity, I am very grateful. Can’t wait to get to work. pic.twitter.com/anyHSwsC8S — Chase Hayden (@Chase_Hayden2) January 6, 2021

Hayden was a four-star prospect out of high school and the No. 4 all-purpose back in the country by 247Sports and Rivals. The 188th ranked prospect rushed for 326 yards as a true freshman at Arkansas, third most on the team before a season ending injury. He ended up playing in 22 games over three seasons for the Hogs, running for 539 yards and four touchdowns, before transferring to East Carolina last season. He only played in three games, carrying the ball 16 times for 62 yards.