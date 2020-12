CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Brad Underwood described Kofi Cockburn's play in one word after Illinois beat Minnesota 92-65 in the Big Ten opener on Tuesday night: Dominant. The sophomore center was that and more, scoring a new career high 33 points and pulling down 13 rebounds, leading the Illini to their first win in a conference opener since 2013.

Underwood challenged his team before the game to keep a high motor all game, especially Cockburn. The 7-foot, 285-pound Jamaican was up and down in a loss at Missouri on Saturday. He scored 19 points but only had six rebounds, to go along with four fouls. A late Flagrant 1 foul late was part of a disappointing final stretch, where the Illini only scored on one of the final six possessions. It was a different story against the Gophers (6-1), who shot just 27 percent from the field in the game. After taking an 18-10 lead, Minnesota crumbled, allowing Illinois to go on a 22-3 run to take control. They never looked back.