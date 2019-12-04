Football racks up All-Big Ten honors

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Football may have ended their season with a loss against Northwestern, but they’re heading into bowl season on a more positive note as 14 players across the board earn All-Big Ten honors.

Punter Blake Hayes was named the Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year and a First-Team All-Big Ten honoree. Linebacker Dele Harding was also named First-Team All-Big Ten.

“It was a goal that I had written down at the start, and it was really cool last night to kinda see it come to fruition, and the work we’ve put in as a team,” says Hayes. “It is cool to write down a goal and actually achieve it, and this means next year I have to keep working harder.”

“It’s been a heck of a ride, just relating it back to my freshman year and up to this point,” says Harding. “I’ve kinda been nose down trying to grind as much as possible. Senior year I definitely wanted go out with a mark on the program, and lead my team in the best way I can.”

All-Big Ten Third-Team defensive honorees include Sydney Brown, Oluwole Betiku, and Dre Brown. Defensive standouts Jake Hansen, Stanley Green, Nate Hobbs, and Jamal Milan also earned honorable mentions.

On the offensive side, running back Reggie Corbin and Alex Palczewski both earned Third-Team honors. Kendrick Green, Josh Imatorbhebhe, and Doug Kramer earned honorable mentions.