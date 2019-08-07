Football and Fatherhood: Illini’s Lowe loving new role as dad

URBANA (WCIA) — Of the 106 players in Illini training camp, most of them are right where they want to be. Then there’s Vederian Lowe.

“I hate being here at camp even though it’s all about football, sometimes I just want to be with my little boy,” Lowe said.

Kingston Lowe was born June 6th and changed everything for the Illinois junior offensive lineman.

“It’s made me really care more about everything that I have going in my life,” Lowe said. “School, I’m trying to do good in football so I can take my family places and stuff like that. It’s made me keep my priorities in check and just let me know that it’s not just about me anymore. I have a family now, I’m only 20 but it’s time to grow up.”

The Rockford native says he’s adjusted to the dad life well, and calls it the best thing that’s ever happened to him.

“Just looking at this face and watching him grow,” he said. “See who’s he’s gonna be like. Just seeing the man he can become.”

Lowe reached out to his teammate Trenard Davis when he found out his son was on the way. Davis is also a father, his daughter turns 3 years old on Friday.

“I just told him when you have a kid, they’re first,” Davis said. “That’s your motivation, you got to work harder and harder to be able to feed your kid, that’s all I told him and I feel like he’ll be a great father.”

Even Lowe’s coaches have noticed a change.

“He’s learning like an adult, you’ve got to balance life,” Illinois offensive line coach Bob McClain said. “You’re gonna have your work life, your professional life, then you’re gonna have your home life and you’ve got to be able to balance them, compartmentalize them, that type of stuff.”

Lowe is one of four offensive lineman returning for the Illini who started all 12 games last season. They’ll all once again be needed to help move the program forward this season, as the team tries to make its first bowl game since 2014. And while they’re close on the field, Lowe says he’s not asking for any babysitting help from his fellow lineman.

“Nah, I ain’t letting any of these dudes watch my son,” Lowe joked. “They’d probably want to give him back after two hours.”