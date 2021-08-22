Following strong finish to spring season, Illini volleyball using it as momentum

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Volleyball ended their spring season winning five of their last six games, after struggling to find wins early in the season. The team wants to use their strong finish as momentum heading into the 2021 season. Although it was far from the season the team had envisioned. In the conference-only COVID-19 shortened schedule left them with a 7-11 record.

“We took our lumps at the beginning, and we had a lot of new players on the floor, and if not new players they were in new positions,” says head coach Chris Tamas who’s entering his firth year with the program. “So they just gained a lot of floor experience against some good competition, and then we finished out strong.”

“Honestly, I think the spring kind of motivated us,” says setter Diana Brown. “We didn’t have the greatest spring, but we’re going to learn from it, and push forward.”

“Because of how we did in the spring, I think we’re really hungry for more, ” says libero Taylor Kuper. “and we’re really excited for this upcoming season.”

The Illini open the season on the road. They play UC Santa Barbara in Milwaukee, WI at 12 p.m. CT on August 27th.