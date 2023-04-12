GIFFORD (WCIA) — Five Big Ten basketball coaches all in one place doesn’t happen very often. It would be even less likely to find them together in a small town like Gifford, smiling and having a good time, but Gordyville USA provided the backdrop for Brad Underwood’s annual Kickin’ Cancer fundraiser Tuesday night. Special guests Fran McCaffery (Iowa), Tom Izzo (Michigan State), Matt Painter (Purdue) and Fred Hoiberg (Nebraska) all made the trip to support the effort and Coaches vs. Cancer.

“In our town, in our building tonight, 1,800 wins and a combined 63 years in the college level,” Underwood said. “We’ve got the best of the best right here tonight.”

Underwood’s event has only grown over the years, hitting a new high with more than 1,500 people in attendance this year. From live and silent auctions to raffles and just about everything in-between, with $433,000 raised for cancer research. A round of golf with Underwood and Illinois football coach Bret Bielema was one of the highest bid items going for $20,000, with other high priority auction items checking in for multiple thousands. Getting the four other Big Ten coaches to make the trip to Central Illinois wasn’t all that hard, according to Underwood.

“He (Underwood) just called and said, ‘Hey would you come down?’ And I said absolutely. This is one fight we’re all in together.”

“It means a lot to me to bring this group of guys here and literally we’re not competing,” Underwood said. “Everybody sees us go at it for 40 minutes and we so I’m elated to have this group here.”

“I’m from the U.P. of Michigan,” Izzo said about making the trip to Gifford. “You have no idea where that’s at, that’s the second place that’s in the middle of nowhere. So it was cool, I enjoyed the ride out here to be honest with you.”

“It’s a pretty special group,” Painter added. “I think everybody here has been affected by cancer in one way or another, whether it’s s indirectly or directly. My wife’s a cancer survivor.”