FISHER (WCIA) — Fisher wrestlers Cale Horsch and Kaden Gream signed their respective National Letter of Intent during a ceremony at the school Wednesday. The seniors will continue their careers at the next level, with Horsch heading to Heidelberg University in Tiffin, OH, Gream will suit up for Millikin University in Decatur. Both guys qualified for state in 2020. There is no postseason this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.