FISHER (WCIA) — Fisher won’t field a varsity football team this fall, only playing a JV schedule, the school announced on Monday. Fisher athletic director Cody Diskin cited low numbers behind the move, with only one senior and five juniors on the current roster. The high school football season kicks off next Monday, Aug. 8 with the first practices. Week 1 games are in just 25 days, Fisher was supposed to play Villa Grove. Fisher’s opponents will either be able to take a forfeit win or look for another team to play.

“We plan to play a full JV schedule and give our players the experience to compete against the same level and grow from these experiences,” Diskin said in a statement. “Again, we believe this is the best decision for our players to develop and to build our program numbers to be able to compete at the varsity level in the future. We are in the process of working with our opponents and conference on an updated JV schedule.”

Fisher is coming off a 1-8 season last year, Carrick MacDonald took over the program as head coach this year.