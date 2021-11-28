First year of Bret Bielema era in the books, players reflect on a changed culture

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The first year of the Bret Bielema era ends in style, as the Illini pick up their first win over rival Northwestern for the first time since 2014. Illinois ends the season 5-4, with four Big Ten wins — their most since 2019. With bowl game out of the picture, it wasn’t the season that was expected given Bielema’s impressive resume, but the program is still ending the year on the right foot.

One of the biggest indications of a program headed towards change was shown in Illinois’ competitiveness in most games. With the exception of Wisconsin, the Illini showed they could compete despite losses to Purdue, Rutgers, and Maryland. Big statement wins against Minnesota and Penn State on the road, also point to a changed culture within the program — a sentiment the players echoed after their 47-14 win over Northwestern.

“He just introduced physicality and he just showed love, and when you do that, people going to love you back,” says senior Tony Adams. “He did a great job with all of us, I think we all developed, and I me personally, I know I became a whole different person, and I’m not even talking football, these guys really cared for me and they treated me like family.”



“He’s a players coach, and people love him,” says senior Brandon Peters. “I’m excited to see where this goes, I wish I had Coach B for a little bit longer but it was awesome.”

Now the Illini look towards the offseason and building towards the future. Bielema said his staff will be back on the road recruiting this week. The Illini will also lose a good portion of the roster due due to eligibility reasons, but redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams feels confident for what’s ahead.

“It gives us momentum going into the next year, keep the streak going, win us some more games, just build on that confidence,” says Williams. “This could be the start of a streak, so that’s the biggest thing now is our mentality.”