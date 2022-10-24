WCIA — The official dates and times are out for this week’s IHSA first round playoff football games. More than 30 WCIA 3 viewing area teams are still in the chase for a state championship.

CLASS 1A

#11 Dakota (5-4) at #6 Iroquois West (7-2), Sat., Oct. 29, 1:30 pm

#16 Madison (5-3) at #1 Ridgeview-Lexington (9-0), Fri., Oct. 28, 7:00 pm

#9 Salt Fork (6-3) at #8 Red Hill (7-2), Sat., Oct. 29, 2:00 pm

#13 Brown County (5-4) at #4 Tuscola (7-2), Sat., Oct. 29, 2:00 pm

#12 Villa Grove (6-3) at #5 Jacksonville Routt (7-2), Sat., Oct. 29, 1:00 pm

#10 Central A&M (6-3) at #7 Sesser-Valier (7-2), Sat., Oct. 29, 2:00 pm

#11 Rushville Industry (6-3) at #6 Cumberland (7-2), Sat., Oct. 29, 2:00 pm

CLASS 2A

#16 Chicago North Lawndale Charter (5-4) at #1 Maroa-Forsyth (9-0), Sat., Oct. 29, 2:00 pm

#15 Westville (5-4) at #2 Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin (9-0), Fri., Oct. 28, 7:00 pm

#11 Clifton Central (6-3) at #6 Tri-Valley (7-2), Sat., Oct. 29, 2:00 pm

#16 Chester (5-4) at #1 St. Teresa (9-0), Sat., Oct. 29, 3:00 pm

#9 Athens (7-2) at #8 Carmi-White County (7-2), Sat., Oct. 29, 2:00 pm

#13 Auburn (6-3) at #4 Pana (8-1), Fri., Oct. 28, 7:00 pm

#12 Fairfield (6-3) at #5 North Mac (8-1), Sat., Oct. 29, 2:00 pm

#10 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (7-2) at #7 Vandalia (7-2), Sat., Oct. 29, 2:00 pm

#14 Belleville Althoff Catholic (5-4) at #3 Shelbyville (8-1), Sat., Oct. 29, 3:00 pm

CLASS 3A

#16 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (5-4) at #1 Prairie Central (9-0), Fri., Oct. 28, 7:00 pm

#13 Harrisburg (5-4) at #4 Unity (8-1), Sat., Oct. 29, 2:00 pm

#12 Monticello (5-4) at #5 Mt. Carmel (8-1), Sat., Oct. 29, 2:30 pm

#10 Robinson (6-3) at #7 St. Joseph-Ogden (6-3), Sat., Oct. 29, 3:00 pm

#14 Carlinville (5-4) at #3 Williamsville (8-1), Fri., Oct. 28, 7:00 pm

CLASS 4A

#13 Effingham (5-4) at #4 Rochester (8-1), Sat., Oct. 29, 1:00 pm

#12 Mt. Zion (6-3) at #5 Breese Central (7-2), Sat., Oct. 29, 1:00 pm

#15 Spring Valley Hall (5-4) at #2 Sacred Heart-Griffin (9-0), Fri., Oct. 28, 7:00 pm

#10 Waterloo (6-3) at #7 Richland County (7-2), Sat., Oct. 29, 2:00 pm

#14 Quincy Notre Dame (5-4) at #3 Macomb (9-0), Sat., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm

CLASS 5A

#16 Ottawa (5-4) at #1 Mahomet-Seymour (9-0), Fri., Oct. 28, 7:00 pm

#9 Jacksonville (6-3) at #8 Metamora (6-3), Sat., Oct. 29, 2:00 pm

#14 MacArthur (5-4) at #3 Peoria (8-1), Sat., Oct. 29, 1:00 pm

CLASS 6A

#9 Quincy (7-2) at #8 Glenwood (7-2), Fri., Oct. 28, 7:30 pm

#10 Centennial (7-2) at #7 Crete-Monee (7-2), Sat., Oct. 29, 1:00 pm

#14 Danville (6-3) at #3 Normal West (8-1), Sat., Oct. 29, 1:00 pm