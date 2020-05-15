Finke to play with House of ‘Paign

WCIA — Former Illini basketball player Michael Finke is joining several of his fellow alums on the ‘House of ‘Paign’ roster in The Basketball Tournament. Finke is the sixth guy announced on the squad, joining Malcolm Hill, Rayvonte Rice, Leron Black, Nnanna Egwu and Andres Feliz.

Finke just finished up his first year playing professional ball overseas, with stops in Poland and Estonia.

The 64-team, winner take all, 5-on-5 tournament is scheduled to take place in July and August, broadcast on ESPN.