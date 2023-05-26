CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Mt. Zion’s Brayden Trimble is used to jumping up for passes on the gridiron but in just his second time competing in high jump this season, the Braves sophomore cleared six feet, two inches to qualify for the finals.

“I was jumping at practice and cleared 6’3″ so I decided to put myself in the sectionals,” Trimble said. “So I’m here now. It means a lot, you just put in the work and you can get there. But it means a lot to me.”

The Urbana 4×400 relay team took second in 2A with a 3:23, anchored by Jackson Gilbert. The senior had his top time in the 400 meter disqualified but his 21.51 in the 200 meter dash stood.

Right behind him each time was Mahomet-Seymour’s Deangelo Hughey, as their friendly rivalry continues into Saturday’s championship races.

“It motivates me every single time,” said Hughey about Gilbert’s times. “Every time I’m going against Jackson it motivates me to run faster and hit my PRs, and prove a lot more.”



“I know if he’s going fast, it means I gotta go fast to respond to him,” Gilbert said. “It’s very good, it keeps the morale high.”

The Unity 4×200 also moves on by way of winning its heat, just a half second off first place in the division.

“Just being together all the time, we have pretty much the same relay for all the races,” Unity junior Eric Miebach said. “Being together and being with the same group of guys makes it easier.”

The finals for all three classes get underway at Eastern Illinois University Saturday morning at 10 a.m.