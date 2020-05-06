Final recruiting rankings released for Illini basketball Class of 2020

WCIA — The final Class of 2020 men’s basketball recruiting rankings are out and 247Sports bumped up two Illinois signees. Adam Miller moved up 16 spots to No. 32 overall. The 4-star, 6-foot-3 combo guard officially signed with the Illini last month. The Morgan Park product originally from Peoria, is now the top ranked player in the Big Ten Conference for incoming freshman.

Andre Curbelo also took a big jump in the rankings, moving up 18 spots to become the 54th best player in the Class of 2020. The 6-foot point guard out of Long Island, New York is now the fourth-best prospect in the Big Ten.

Illinois has the second rated recruiting class in the Big Ten, only behind Michigan. Overall, its ranked 13th in the country. Coleman Hawkins is the other player signed in the current Class of 2020 for the Illini, but is not ranked in the Top 150. Illinois will have anywhere between one and three open scholarships remaining. That all depends on whether Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn decide to remain in NBA Draft consideration or decide to come back to school.