Final preparations before Illini take on Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Two seasons, one year have been building to Thursday night for Illinois volleyball as the they are back in the Sweet Sixteen taking on No. 10 Nebraska.

The Huskers have won six straight against Illinois, including a Final Four match, dating back to 2018. Nebraska swept both matches this season. Even with that, Illinois head coach Chris Tamas likes where his team stands heading into the rematch.

“I know every team evolves as the season goes on and everyone starts adding as they get better or as things change on rosters they have to start adding different things to their mix,” says Tamas. “We always have to look at what they’re doing right here and now. Obviously we’re going to go back and see what happened the last few times, but I like what we did both times against them. We just couldn’t pull those two out.”

It is a late start, first serve is 8:30 p.m. on ESPNU.