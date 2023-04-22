URBANA (WCIA) — The inaugural Fighting Illini Spring Collegiate has nine men’s golf teams at the renovated Atkins Golf Club in Urbana.

Windy and cold conditions kept scores low, but Illini’s Jackson Buchanan drained the long putt for eagle on the first hole of his second round of the day. He finished the day at 78 in round one, a +7 overall.

After driving the green on the par four third, Adrien Dumont De Chassart rolls in the birdie putt, his first of the second round. He finishes the day in third place at 72.

Ahead on the fifth hole, Piercen Hunt scrambling around the green with the nice chip shot for the tap in. Hunt rounds out his day at 74.

Redshirt senior Tommy Kuhl had the biggest crowd following him around the course, the Morton native saves par on the sixth. Kuhl finishes the day at 72.

Here’s a look at the leaderboard:

T8 1 Adrien Dumont de Chassart Illinois 72 66 138 -4

1 2 Gentry Scheve Nebraska 69 72 141 -1

T2 3 Daniel Svard Northwestern 70 72 142 E

T5 T4 Tony Hendricks Loyola Marymount Univ. 71 73 144 +2

T16 T4 Piercen Hunt Illinois 74 70 144 +2

T2 T4 David Nyfjall Northwestern 70 74 144 +2

T20 T7 Joey Ranieri Ball State 75 70 145 +3

T8 T7 Tommy Kuhl Illinois 72 73 145 +3

T11 T9 Riley Lewis Loyola Marymount Univ. 73 73 146 +4

T11 T9 Matthis Besard Illinois 73 73 146 +4

T11 T9 Christopher Zhang * Northwestern 73 73 146 +4

T20 12 Thomas Hursey Indiana 75 72 147 +5

T29 T13 Trevor Algya Loyola Marymount Univ. 76 72 148 +6

T16 T13 Cam Kellett Eastern Michigan 74 74 148 +6

T5 T13 Ashton McCulloch Michigan State 71 77 148 +6

T34 T13 August Meekhof Michigan State 77 71 148 +6

T2 T13 Ryan Voois * Illinois 70 78 148 +6

T20 T18 Noah Gillard Indiana 75 74 149 +7

T11 T18 Mitch Davis Indiana 73 76 149 +7

T20 T18 Will Marshall Nebraska 75 74 149 +7

T8 T18 Jack O’Donnell * Michigan 72 77 149 +7

T41 T18 Jackson Buchanan Illinois 78 71 149 +7

T29 T23 Patrick Deardorff Eastern Michigan 76 74 150 +8

T20 T23 Ryan Somerville Eastern Michigan 75 75 150 +8

T20 T23 Drew Hackett Michigan State 75 75 150 +8

T16 T26 Ali Khan Ball State 74 77 151 +9

T41 T26 Troy Taylor II Michigan State 78 73 151 +9

T20 T26 Jerry Ji * Illinois 75 76 151 +9

T5 29 Griffin Hare Ball State 71 81 152 +10

T11 T30 Eric Berggren Indiana 73 80 153 +11

T41 T30 Davis Johnson Nebraska 78 75 153 +11

T48 T30 Hunter Thomson Michigan 80 73 153 +11

T16 T30 Drew Salyers Indiana 74 79 153 +11

T34 T30 Harry Reynolds * Indiana 77 76 153 +11

T41 T30 Tommy Sullivan * Michigan State 78 75 153 +11

T29 T36 Jude Kim Michigan 76 78 154 +12

T63 T36 Carter Smith Ball State 84 70 154 +12

T48 T36 Cameron Adam Northwestern 80 74 154 +12

T20 T39 Grant Jabenis Nebraska 75 80 155 +13

47 T39 Kash Bellar Ball State 79 76 155 +13

T20 T39 Evan Bone * Ball State 75 80 155 +13

T34 T39 James Imai Northwestern 77 78 155 +13

T41 T39 Evan McDermott * Nebraska 78 77 155 +13

T54 44 Pierce Morrissey * Michigan State 81 75 156 +14

T29 T45 Brendan Gonzalez Loyola Marymount Univ. 76 81 157 +15

T54 T45 John Driscoll Northwestern 81 76 157 +15

T54 T45 Bavake Sihota * Michigan 81 76 157 +15

T34 T45 Bradley Smithson Michigan State 77 80 157 +15

T48 T45 Caden McMackin * Loyola Marymount Univ. 80 77 157 +15

T48 50 Caleb Badura * Nebraska 80 78 158 +16

T48 T51 Logan Graf Eastern Michigan 80 79 159 +17

T59 T51 Robbie Bender * Indiana 82 77 159 +17

62 T51 Carson Orr * Ball State 83 76 159 +17

T29 T51 Nico Lang * Illinois 76 83 159 +17

T54 T55 Ben Hoagland Michigan 81 79 160 +18

T63 T55 Reed Malleck Nebraska 84 76 160 +18

T59 T55 Yuqi Liu Michigan 82 78 160 +18

66 T55 Cade Anderson Loyola Marymount Univ. 85 75 160 +18

T41 T55 Will Anderson Michigan 78 82 160 +18

T34 T55 Cooper Eberle * Eastern Michigan 77 83 160 +18

T48 T61 Victor Caliguri Eastern Michigan 80 81 161 +19

T54 T61 Nathaniel Gray Lamont * Eastern Michigan 81 80 161 +19

T63 T61 Ethan Tseng * Northwestern 84 77 161 +19

T34 T61 Parker Jamieson * Michigan State 77 84 161 +19

T59 65 Akshay Anand * Northwestern 82 81 163 +21

T34 – James Hill * Michigan 77 D – –

Team leaderboard:

1 1 Illinois 291 280 571 +3

3 2 Loyola Marymount Univ. 296 293 589 +21

6 3 Ball State 299 293 592 +24

T4 4 Northwestern 297 296 593 +25

T4 5 Nebraska 297 297 594 +26

2 T6 Indiana 295 301 596 +28

7 T6 Michigan State 300 296 596 +28

8 8 Eastern Michigan 305 302 607 +39

9 9 Michigan 315 308 623 +55