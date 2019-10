CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Illinois football team has a 24-hour rule. Win or lose you get 24-hours to relive the game then it's on to the next one.

That might be their rule but it's hard to let the win go when your players and coaches keep raking in the awards. Monday saw Jake Hansen pick up the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honor for the second time in his career. Dele Harding was honored as the Rose Bowl Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. Lovie Smith was named the Dodds Trophy Coach of the Week. And the Illini as a team were named Reveal Suits National Team of the Week.