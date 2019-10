CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Putting up 25 straight points against the #16 team in the country is something to build on, and Lovie Smith has already started doing that with his team.

He said on Monday that he's focusing on that 20 minutes stretch with his team this week. It shows them what they can be, he said. While it is a positive, the players agree, but they say it's all talk until the wins shows up.