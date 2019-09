CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- For the second week in a row, Illinois ended the first half with the ball and unused timeouts. Each time, only needing a few more plays to get into field goal range.

Against Nebraska, Illinois got the ball back with 1:32 left on their own 19 yard line and two timeouts. In four plays, they were all the way up to their own 45 without using any of their timeouts and :35 seconds left. Illinois ran one more play then let the clock expire without using any of their timeouts. They were only about 15 yards away from James McCourt's range for a field goal, he hit from 57 yards against Eastern Michigan.