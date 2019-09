CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- How many Illini teams in the past ten years would have been able to come back from a 13-0 deficit on the road? Not many, but the 2019 Illini did on Saturday at UConn.

It's the first sign of adversity for this Illinois football team. Who overcame a Brandon Peters pick-6 on their opening drive, then back-to-back field goals to give UConn that 13-0 lead. If it weren't for the defense stepping up in their own territory, that lead could have been 21-0.