WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WCIA) -- After losing four in a row to drop to 2-4, the Illini have rattled off two in a row to put themselves squarely in the bowl game conversation.

With the 24-6 win over Purdue on Saturday, the postseason chances for the Illini took a huge leap. Illinois have four games left to find two wins, and two of those games are against Rutgers and Northwestern, two of the worst teams in the Big Ten.