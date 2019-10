CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- When the Illini needed a big play on Saturday it was often the defense that came up with it. Illinois forced three turnovers and scored 17 points off those turnovers in the 24-23 win.

On Sunday Jake Hansen was named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week. Hansen had 11 tackles, two forced fumbles and one sack in the win over the Badgers.