Feliz giving back to families affected by pandemic

(WCIA) — Andres Feliz hasn’t been off the court for more than 72 hours, and he’s already using his platform to give back. The former Illini took the national spotlight this week, making his professional debut with The House of ‘Paign at The Basketball Tournament. Now, he’s planning to help families in need.

Hi, I’d really appreciate it if you would share or donate to this GoFundMe. Help me bless the homeless and less fortunate https://t.co/uKjRXo5cm3 — #10 andres feliz #10 (@verdadero_andre) July 12, 2020

A native of the Dominican Republic, Feliz shared a link to a GoFundMe page on twitter. His goal is to raise $3,000 for families there who have been affected by the pandemic. Him and his wife, Lisa, say they plan to use the money to buy food and other supplies.

We not done yet “blessing never stop” pic.twitter.com/eDfrKMaTAU — #10 andres feliz #10 (@verdadero_andre) July 12, 2020

A few hours later, Andres and Lisa shared a video thanking everyone who supported the fundraiser. Feliz said, “We want to share our blessings with so many people that are in need. Not that many people are able to do it, so I’m just happy that so many people are helping.”

