Feliz continues to spark Illini off the bench

(WCIA) — Andres Feliz scored 15 points for the Illini in their 64-62 win over the Wolverines, providing a much-needed spark off the bench. 12 of his points came in the second half, when the Wolverines made a 7-point run to threaten the Illini lead.

“For me, coming off the bench, playing 30 seconds, I said that since the beginning of my career. That’s my mentality, that I don’t have to be a starter every single time,” says Feliz. “If the coach needs you coming off the bench that’s for a reason. So for me coming off the bench now, that’s my role now. I got to keep focusing on that and try to do every thing to help the team win.”

The Illini were down a guard due to Alan Griffin’s two-game suspension. Trent Frazier was also troubled by several fouls, while Kofi Cockburn fouled-out of the game after scoring 5 points. Feliz stepped in to provide 55% shooting from the field, while going 83% from the free-throw line. He also added to the game defensively, earning 7 rebounds.

“He’s a pitbull, he just goes,” says Ayo Dosunmu. “He gave us huge buckets when we needed it. We needed all of those buckets he gave us, defensively also.”

Feliz is now averaging 10.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game .