Feliz all in on his role as Illini basketball’s 6th man

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Andres Feliz knows he’s probably not going to start all that many games this season for Illinois and the senior is more than okay with his role on the team.

“That’s something that I’ve stepped up to since my first time here, and I’m trying to do the best to help the team, and do anything that coach asks me to do,” Feliz said. “I think I have so much respect for that, and I’m glad he gave me that respect.”

Feliz is the team’s “glue guy” according to head coach Brad Underwood, who enters his third season in Champaign with the season opener next Tuesday night against Nicholls State.

“He’s (Feliz) extremely valuable and he does so many things correctly,” Underwood said. “It trickles down and it becomes contagious with our other players.”

Feliz transferred to Illinois last season from a junior college in Florida. The 6-foot-2 guard was fourth on the team in scoring averaging 8.3 points per game to go along with 2.9 rebounds per game, good enough for fifth. The Dominican Republic native played in all 33 games for the Illini last season, starting just four.