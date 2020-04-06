Feagles returning for extra year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA is allowing spring sports athletes, who’s season was cut short, to come back for an extra year of eligibility. Illinois golfer Michael Feagles is the first one to announce his intent to do so.

Feagles is an anchor on the men’s golf team for Mike Small. He held a team best 71.56 stroke average across the 2019-2020 season before the season was cancelled.

The Scottsdale, AZ native is a three-time All-Big Ten First Team selection, the 2017 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and was 2019 PING All-American Honorable Mention.